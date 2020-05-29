Scattered t-storms will develop this afternoon and evening

TODAY: Scattered T-Storms 4-11PM. Hi 85. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: T-Storms End, Cloudy. Lo 64.

SATURDAY: Decreasing Clouds. Hi 80.

A warm and muggy morning will give way to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s today! While there may be some peeks of sun at times today, that will only help destabilize the atmosphere ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the region tonight. Scattered t-storms will develop ahead of that front today and some of the storms will be strong or severe. The main timing for these storms will be from 4-11pm with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and brief downpours. Hail and a small tornado are secondary threats. We will monitor the storms this afternoon and evening and update as necessary. The t-storms will die down overnight and it will stay cloudy and muggy. Lows will be in the 60s overnight.

The front sinks south tomorrow morning, allowing for clearing skies and much drier air. Cool, Canadian air will continue to drop into the state over the weekend, and Sunday will be noticeably cooler with a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and Monday with some rural locations dipping into the 40s Monday morning!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara