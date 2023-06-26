(WHTM) – Mass Audubon, New England’s largest nature-based conservation organization, is mapping the nation’s firefly populations and anyone can get involved.

Through the Firefly Watch Community Science Project, Mass Audubon hopes to learn whether firefly populations are growing or shrinking, and what could lead to changes in their populations.

Anyone in North America is invited to participate by spending at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season observing fireflies in one location.

According to Mass Audubon, those interested in being part of the project should choose a small, cohesive habitat, such as a backyard or nearby field, and then record what can be easily seen while standing or sitting in one spot.

Mass Audubon says participants should count and observe firefly flashing patterns in three to 10-second increments and keep a record of that information along with environmental factors including habitat type, temperature, precipitation, wind, cloud cover, and artificial light presence.

For more information about the project including where to submit data visit Mass Audubon’s website.