DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturdday was the annual Scouting for Food event in Dauphin County. The event helps fill the shelves of local food banks.

Every year, The Boy Scout Troops in the Upper Dauphin Area go door to door handing out brown paper bags that people can fill with non-perishable food items. On Saturday, the Boy Scouts gathered the bags to be donated to the food bank at the Upper Dauphin Human Services Center.

The food bank said it has seen an increase in people needing assistance.,

“There have been times that our shelves were pretty bare but we managed to get them fed and just the generosity and goodwill of people, we have to remember that we’re here to take care of each other,” Administrator Kristy Enders said.

Enders said donations are always accepted,