BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Butler County.

The $3 million winning ticket was sold for the $30 game “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold.”

The Rummy Mart, located at 131 South Main St. in Chicora, Butler County received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. The dates are posted at palottery.com.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random. Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets where tickets are sold until after prizes have been claimed.