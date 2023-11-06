(WHTM) – Former Penn State linebacker Sean Lee and longtime Penn State football staffer Brad “Spider” Caldwell will serve as honorary captains when Penn State hosts Michigan on Saturday.

“Awesome having him back,” said Head Coach James Franklin when speaking of Lee. “Haven’t had him back in a while, so excited about that.”

Lee played at Penn State from 2005-09 recording 11 sacks and 325 total tackles despite missing the 2008 season to a torn ACL.

In 2007 Lee averaged more than 10 tackles per game and holds the program’s record of 84 assisted tackles in a season. Lee is fourth in Penn State history in career tackles.

Lee was named All-Big Ten second team in 2007 and 2009 and served as a team captain in 2009. He was also named Defensive Most Valuable Player in the 2007 Alamo Bowl win over Texas A&M after a game-high 14 tackles.

Drafted 55th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010, Lee played 10 seasons (missing an 11th year due to an ACL injury) and was named to two Pro Bowls. He’s one of 24 former Nittany Lions to be named a First Team All-Pro in the NFL.

In 118 NFL games Lee had 802 total tackles and 14 picks for the Cowboys before retiring after the 2020 season.

Caldwell has spent 38 years with the Penn State football program, including 31 years as Equipment Manager. He currently serves as Assistant Director of Club and Suites at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State hosts Michigan on Saturday for a noon kickoff between two top 10 ranked teams in the AP Poll.