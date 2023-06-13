YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The call seemed urgent: a missing 10-year-old child in Adams County.

The folks from Search 93 – South Central PA Search and Rescue were on their way there when they got a second alert: call canceled. The kid was fine.

A waste of time and resources? Absolutely not, Kurt Timmer — chief of all-volunteer Search 93 — said Tuesday. The child’s parents, he said, did the right thing.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“A team would much rather be dispatched and canceled in route than for that law enforcement agency to wait two hours and then give us a call, because our our response time also takes time,” Timmer said. “So for us to get to Adams County, for example, takes an hour, hour-and-a-half, by the time we get the call, get everybody assembled and get rolling down the road. So if they take two hours to call us, we’re actually getting there three, four hours after that person’s missing.”

That, in turn, is often too long, Timmer said.

Dan Koprowski, Search 93’s deputy chief, said rescuers sometimes hear a frustrating myth that you have to wait 24 hours to report a missing person.

“That is not true,” Koprowski said. “And if somebody won’t take your missing person’s report in a timely manner, you call another emergency service.”

Timmer and Koprowski spoke with media Tuesday, offering safety tips on a mild early-summer day, with more central Pennsylvanians hiking, biking, boating and enjoying other outdoor activities.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Other key tips: