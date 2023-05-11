CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Sears Home Appliance Showroom in Camp Hill has indicated that it will soon be closing its doors.

According to a recent job posting by TransformCo, the Sears location in the Capital City Mall at 3506 Capital City Mall Drive, will soon be closing its doors ahead of their liquidation process.

The job opening was posted on May 10, 2023, and the position is listed as a ‘Temp Store Support Team’. This opening’s job description reads:

“This is a temporary position to assist the store team through the liquidation process.

As a member of the Temp Store Support Team, you will assist customers with their questions and purchases, help with unloading merchandise trucks, moving product to the salesfloor, as well as assist with the removal of store fixtures and general cleaning to prepare it for closing.”

It is still unknown how long the liquidation process is expected to take and when this Sears location will officially close its doors.

abc27 news reached out to Sears and the Capital City Mall for comment but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.