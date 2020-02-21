Seasonable chill today, turning milder for the weekend

TODAY: Sunny, Seasonable Chill. Hi 38.



TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Calm. Lo 22.

SATURDAY: Sunny, Milder. Hi 51.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Mild. Hi 53.

Today brings plenty of sunshine, but the chill from yesterday is still here. We are under a ridge of high pressure meaning fair weather and a northerly, dry flow. This leads to the sunshine, while also bringing some colder air south. Highs today will be seasonably chilly in the mid-30s, and another colder night is ahead to with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow, the winds shift to be more out of the west and southwest and that brings more warm air back into the Mid-Atlantic. Highs tomorrow will quickly rise, likely to the lower and middle 50s. Sunday should continue the trend with temperatures even a little higher for the afternoon. Both days feature plenty of sunshine and user-friendly weather for this time of the year.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso