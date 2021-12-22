Seasonable chill today with stronger winds, milder turn for Christmas Eve

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with Winds Strengthening. Hi 42°. Winds NW 5-15 mph, Gusts 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds Subside, Chilly. Low 27°.

THURSDAY: Seasonable Chill with Passing Clouds, Calmer. Hi 40°.

A coastal storm did clip the Midstate last night and few light showers did push in from the south for York, Lancaster, and Lebanon Counties. Overall though we are drying out this morning with some areas of fog. The additional moisture is keeping temperatures slightly milder than yesterday morning.

Our weather quickly turns from calm conditions to windy conditions throughout our Wednesday. Winds on average will be around 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures should remain stubborn with upper 30s and low 40s common this afternoon.

Thursday will end up being the coldest day ahead of Christmas weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but with calmer conditions compared to today.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso