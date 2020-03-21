Seasonable, dry, and mainly sunny weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. Hi 53. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Roll in Late. Hi 50.

Yesterday’s high of 78° was not a record for the day, but we have certainly been spoiled with weather that is more common for late spring and early summer. Clouds rolled in last evening, but not much rain accompanied the cold front. Instead, the stronger winds and cooler weather have had a bigger impact.

This weekend will be cooler as a result of yesterday’s front, however the weather will be around seasonable averages. Today is still somewhat breezy with winds about 5-15 mph. Our high temperatures actually occurred early this morning as the warm air from Friday lingered, however we expect afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. More sunshine and clearing will build in as the day goes on.

Sunshine holds out for the majority of Sunday too. Clouds return by Sunday evening and a light wintry mix arrives by early Monday morning. Given that temperatures will be in the low 50s this weekend, the conditions are not set up for accumulating snow. We do expect some light accumulation along the mountains north of the viewing area, but locally it will be a tough battle with the cooler air above and the seasonable air near the ground. The bottom-line is we expect the forecast to be more wet than white, with a damp and colder Monday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso