TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 67. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 45. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 70. Winds: Light.

It’s not quite as chilly as this time yesterday, but most areas have again dropped into the upper 30s this morning. Patchy frost remains possible but we have a milder day on tap as sunshine helps push temps into the upper 60s this afternoon…very close to seasonable norms.

The moderating trend continues into Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure takes over the east coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and overnight lows will stay in the 40s for most. Expect more clouds on Wednesday but still pleasant conditions with highs around 5 degrees above average. Changes come Thursday though as the next cold front slices through the state. Numerous showers are expected, mainly during the afternoon and early evening with rainfall around a half inch expected.

Behind the front, cooler air settles in again for next weekend. Highs will tumble into the low 60s with overnight lows dipping to near 40 degrees. There may be some moderation next Sunday before a sharp cool down as we head toward Monday the 16th. Plenty of fall chill still to come!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo