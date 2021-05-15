Seasonable weekend, a few showers Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 75. Wind: Light and Variable.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 47. Wind: Calm.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Few PM Showers. Hi 72. Wind: Light.

Today will offer a pleasant start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. It is chilly this morning in spots, but a nice recovery into the mid-70s expected for this afternoon. A weak disturbance aloft could trigger a stray shower, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Clouds will increase tonight as a stronger disturbance approaches out of the west.

Sunday will feature more clouds and a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. With the clouds around, it will be a touch cooler in the low 70s. Some clouds will hang on for Monday, but we should stay dry and on the seasonably cool side.

A big warming trend is expected as we head into the middle and end of next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build overhead and that will allow warmth to pump north. Highs will be back in the low 80s by Wednesday, and we’ll turn even warmer Thursday and Friday. As some weak waves swing around the ridge, that could allow for stray afternoon showers or a storm by late-week, but overall, lots of dry weather expected over the next 7 days. Get ready for summer-like weather!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo