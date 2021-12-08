Seasonably chilly through the end of the week

TODAY: Stray Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 26.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 40.

After a high of 62° on Monday, yesterday was much colder behind the cold front. Highs topped off in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Today will be almost a carbon copy of yesterday with lots of clouds, temperatures stuck in the upper 30s, and kind of a raw, wintery feeling. A disorganized mess of a storm system with very little moisture will pass by today too. There could be stray snow showers at times today, but these look to be few and far between. Clouds will dominate the day with little snow anticipated. Skies will clear tonight with lows tumbling down into the 20s.

Thursday will be quiet and cold before another system arrives as we move into the weekend. A warm front will produce stray rain showers on Friday with a better chance for a line of showers on Saturday. Ahead of the rain, highs will soar well into the 60s Saturday afternoon! We’re likely to set a record high for the date which was previously 63° set all the way back in 1897. Behind the front, it’ll turn cooler early next week, but still close to seasonable levels. Overall, no sign of sustained winter cold or snow anytime soon. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara