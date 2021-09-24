Second quarter surge pushes Cedar Cliff past Lower Dauphin

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A much-improved Lower Dauphin squad took its home field Thursday night looking to prove they can compete with the top squads in the Mid-Penn Conference.

After almost a full half of gridlocked football, Cedar Cliff’s Trenten Smith broke the game open on a 68-yard kickoff return touchdown. The score gave the Colts a 14-7 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. From there, Cedar Cliff would score three touchdowns in three minutes to push the lead to 28-7 at halftime before going on to win 48-20.