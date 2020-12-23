Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gives an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania.
The first phase of the vaccine has begun, and health officials across the state have been receiving the vaccination. It is still unclear on when the next phase of vaccinations is set to begin.
