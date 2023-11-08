NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes.”

If you have ever seen Raiders of the Lost Ark, you know that line. But that is what happened at The New Cumberland Police Department on Wednesday morning when they found a snake lurking in the police station.

The department did not know how it got there, nor what kind of snake it was. Thankfully, they were able to catch the snake and let it go.

The department posted that they are “not sure what kind of day you are having but we hope you didn’t find a snake in your office like we did at NCPD.”