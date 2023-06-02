DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local self-storage company recently announced that they will be constructing a new facility in York County.

Moove In Self Storage recently announced that it has purchased a 4.16-acre lot at 3025 Carlisle Road in Dover, Pa. According to Moove In Self Storage, the plan is to convert the 39,876-square-foot vacant building into a new “state-of-the-art” self-storage facility.

It should be noted that the vacant property was formerly occupied by a discount grocery store.

“We are excited to develop a site that has been sitting dormant for several years and turn it into a state-of-the-art self-storage facility,” Vice President of Development & Construction Brian Davis said. “We will create a spectacular new property for the residents of Dover to be proud of as they drive by.”

Once all government approvals are acquired, Moove In Self Storage will convert the building into a temperature-controlled self-storage facility. Furthermore, Moove In Self Storage will construct an additional 58,000-square-foot, two story building at the front of the current structure.

In total, the new facility will feature 600 to 650 self-storage units.

According to a representative of Moove In Self Storage, construction on the project is slated to break ground sometime in 2023, and the company is aiming for its completion in Q3 of 2024. The general contractor for the project is York County-based Storage Construction.

Upon completion of the project, the new Moove In Self Storage branded property will be named ‘Moove In-Shiloh’, and will include a rental office with an on-site property manager.

Moove In Self Storage was founded back in 1998 and since its inception has expanded to more than 60 self-storage facilities throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Iowa.

abc27 news will keep you updated on the project as more information becomes available.