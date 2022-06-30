DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 30 at approximately 5:30 p.m. a tractor trailer truck crashed into a home at 1418 East Derry Road; Derry Township Police responded and found the truck, a Volvo, wedged into the corner of a home.

The truck driver was able to get out of the truck with some assistance. The portion of the home that the truck crashed into was unoccupied when the accident happened. Police reported that a person had been in that portion of the house just moments before the crash.

The Volvo truck was driving west on East Derry Road when it went off the road and drove through the yards of 1531 and 1523 East Derry Road. The truck then got back on the road, almost hitting a car with four people in it, before running into an unoccupied parked Chevy Tahoe. Lastly, the truck drove through the front yard of 1430 East Derry Road, hitting a stone wall, before lodging itself in the corner of 1418 East Derry Road.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The truck driver, 47-year-old Daniel Moore, is a resident of Hershey. He was transported by Life Lion EMS to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The accident is being investigated as a possible driving under the influence case.

The road was closed for emergency services, removal of the truck, and for check ups on gas lines. It is unknown exactly when the road will reopen, but officials say soon.

Anyone with further information about the crash or witnessed the crash if asked to contact Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.