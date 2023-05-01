PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey was in Perry County on Monday to show how federal funding is being used for local upgrades.

More than $8 million is going towards Loysville’s wastewater and sewer infrastructure. The funding will be used to prevent the contamination of local waterways, which can help the health of people who live in the community.

“As you can see behind me, this building has a placard there that says 1977. I was in high school when that building went up, that’s a long time ago. It’s long overdue for an upgrade,” Casey said.

Casey also said federal funding projects are needed in rural communities because they are more important for the public, but can be well above their budgets.