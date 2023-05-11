Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) arrives for the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(WHTM) – United States Senator John Fetterman joined Senate colleagues on Thursday to introduce the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023.

The bill, which was first introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), would provide every student with free breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023 would provide the following for every school-age child:

Free breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Put an end to school lunch shaming

Increase the reimbursement rate for school meals

Reimburse schools for previously-accrued school lunch debt

Provide incentives for local food procurement

Provide free summer meals to low-income children

“It is downright cruel that we are letting our children in America go hungry,” said Sen. Fetterman. “No child in America should be worried about if they are going to be able to get breakfast, lunch, or dinner. I am proud and honored to co-sponsor this bill that will finally make sure that our children are fed.”

Fetterman chairs the Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition.