Several Carlisle schools closed due to spike in COVID cases

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at several schools in the Carlisle Area School District will be learning from home for the rest of the week.

In the last week and a half, the district has reported a spike in coronavirus cases in multiple buildings.

Carlisle High School is one of the buildings closed until Monday, since a teacher and a staff member who works in food service were diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a letter to the families, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said, “Given the increase in the amount of positive cases occurring in our students and staff, the large number of transitions occurring in our high school, and an increase in community spread, the district will be closing the Carlisle High School for the remainder of the week.”

Also in that week and a half timeframe, a staff member tested positive at Moreland Elementary School. That building will be closed for the rest of the week as the Pennsylvania Department of Health conducts contact tracing.

Wilson Middle School will be closed for the rest of the week, after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID.

So will North Dickinson Elementary School, where three students tested positive.

At Lamberton Middle School, a student has coronavirus, but wasn’t in classes two days before developing symptoms and had no close contacts at school. That building will remain open for now.

School nurses are following up with students and staff members who need to quarantine, the district is disinfecting areas visited by anyone diagnosed with COVID.

