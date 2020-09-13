Several free milk drives being held across Central Pa. this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, Pennsylvania families facing food insecurity are getting some relief. There will be several free milk drives happening across the region.

They’re being made possible by government-funded grants given to local food banks and organizations through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The American Dairy Association North East and Harrisburg Dairies are partnering with several groups to give out more than 4,000 gallons of milk.

Feeding America estimates Pennsylvania children facing food insecurity will raise to 24% this year.

Below is a list of the dates and times of the drives:

9/15

Middletown Area Middle School 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

9/16

Hummelstown Fire Company 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Hershey Middle School 10 am – 6:00 p.m.

Central Dauphin East High School 12 – 1:30 p.m.

9/17

John Harris High School 4 – 6 p.m.

Foose Elementary School 4 – 6p.m.

Latino Hispanic American Community Center 4 – 6 p.m.

9/18

Palmyra Area High School 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.