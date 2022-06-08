HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg High School athletes have something to look forward to. Severance Field is getting its first renovation in nearly 20 years.

The field will be getting new turf, goal posts, and lighting. This will improve not just the surface athletes compete on, but also allow games to be played on Friday nights. A new track will also be installed alongside new track equipment. Harrisburg High School couldn’t host home track meets for the last five or six years due to damaged lanes.

“I’m just looking forward to our student athletes having a level one equal playing field, you know, as as our counterparts and I think that’s going to be the biggest thing that I’m looking for and our kids are going to be extremely excited because of that,” said Calvin Everett, Athletic Director of Harrisburg School District.

Everett says construction will begin next week and should be completed by August in time for football season.