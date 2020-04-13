Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds make for an active Monday

TODAY: Severe T-Storms, Gusty Winds. Hi 72. Winds: S 20-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial Clearing. Lo 43. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Still Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Steady rain moved in late on Easter Sunday night and continued through much of the overnight. While the rain will taper to a period of showers this morning, another steady round looks to push in through about 9am. Despite the overnight and early morning steady rain, conditions appear ripe for severe thunderstorm activity by mid-morning and early this afternoon. A massive system is lifting out of the deep south that saw quite a severe weather outbreak yesterday.

The system’s cold front will set eyes on Central PA during the late morning hours. The potential for severe weather seems primed for our area between the hours of 9am-3pm. There will be breaks in the steady rain during this time and even some cloud breaks too. If storms can remain discrete (individual), isolated tornadoes will be possible. Otherwise, damaging winds will be the primary threat. Projected wind gusts with these storms will likely top 50 mph today and continue well into the afternoon. Behind the storms, strong winds will follow as the strong cold front barrels through. Sustained winds will reach 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon with gusts to 50 mph possible even through this evening. Temperatures will peak in the lower 70s briefly before temperatures tank tonight. Partial clearing tonight will help temperatures fall behind the front into the 40s early Tuesday.

A big pattern change follows with below-normal temps expected through the end of next week. Highs will drop into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. The latest guidance indicates the potential for mixed rain and snow showers Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the main hazard by late-week will be the potential for frost and freeze as overnight lows dip close to freezing Thursday and Friday mornings. There are hints that a slight recovery in temps will come next weekend, but rain may accompany the warm-up. Stay tuned and stay safe today. Have a severe weather plan and get to your safe area should there be any tornado warnings. We will keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara