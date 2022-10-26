HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park.

According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles of sewer interceptor between Seneca Street and the I-83 bridge in Harrisburg.

The Front Street Sewer Interceptor is 111 years old and since its construction in 1911, it has played a role in transporting wastewater and stormwater beneath the City before reaching the Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. This interceptor conveys a mixture of sewage and stormwater from half the City of Harrisburg, as well as Susquehanna Township, to CRW’s pump station located on Front Street.

Roughly four million gallons of water pass through the interceptor everyday and if there are wet weather conditions, the volume of water can reach almost 20 million gallons, according to Capital Region Water.

“This project is another example of our commitment to protecting public health and the environment,” said Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “The Front Street Interceptor is a major intercepting sewer line that collects flow from 15% of the City’s sewer system. Investing in this critical repair of the wastewater conveyance system is crucial to meeting our clean water goals.”

The project is expected to be completed in several phases throughout a year-long contract timeline. About three miles of interceptor sewer will be repaired through a process called cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) repair. CIPP repair is a method that doesn’t involve digging and requires less equipment, less money, and less disturbance to the park landscape.

The materials in this repair are expected to last decades, according to Captial Region Water.

There will be a temporary bypass pumping of the sewage to the AWTF for treatment. There will be signage designating where construction is and roads are not expected to be closed during the duration of the repair.

This project will be paired with pump station upgrades, as well as other capital improvement projects. Phase one of this project restored the sewer interceptor between Shamokin and Emerald Streets back in 2019.