PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Representative Austin Davis are making campaign stops across the Commonwealth tomorrow, Oct. 16.

Shapiro and Davis will be making these stops to meet with Pennsylvanians and listen to their concerns. Josh is going to be campaigning in Lancaster and York counties, while Austin is going to be campaigning in Schuylkill and Carbon counties.

You can RSVP and view times and information by clicking this link.

While in Lancaster Shapiro will be joining Democratic candidate for HD-96, Izzy Smith Wade-El, for a business walk where they will meet with small business owners, and he will share his plans for Pennsylvania’s workforce. He will also attend the CASA Hispanic Heritage Month Event in York where he plans to celebrate the accomplishments of Pennsylvania’s Hispanic community and rally with supporters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Davis is going to join Schuylkill County democrats and Carbon County Democrats where he is planning to mobilize voters and share his and Shapiro’s plans for the future of the economy, communities, schools, and fundamental freedoms.