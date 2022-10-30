UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro stumped ahead of the Penn State Football game Saturday alongside a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.

Franco Harris joined Shapiro at a tailgate ahead of Penn State’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday morning.

“I want student here, alum, everybody to know, it’s all on the line right now,” Shapiro said. “Your freedom, your right to vote, your right to make decisions over your own body, the right to have a quality education for every child in this Commonwealth. Safe communities, an economy that’s gonna lift everybody up. it’s all on the line and I’ll be a fighter for every single Pennsylvanian.”

Harris, who also met up with John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, agreed with Shaprio and wants young voters to know how important their votes are.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“And it’s important for us to get young people out to vote,” Harris said. “That’s why we’re here also. Get these young people interested in their government and they can make a difference.”

Harris was in Bellwood on Friday as he was signing his special edition jars of DelGrosso’s pasta sauce.