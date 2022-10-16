PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City.

Shapiro made stops at The Mr. Vic’s Family Styling and A Concrete Rose Book-bar, both located in Lancaster City. He stated how he believes it’s important to invest in every community’s main street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Show up, make sure they have access to capital, deal with work force development and training, these are the issues I hear about in this community and all across Pennsylvania routinely,” said Shapiro.

Tonight, Shapiro will be campaigning in York City at 7:15 p.m.