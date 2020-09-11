“Shelter in place” issued in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Clinton County Department of Emergency Services has issued a “shelter in place” for a portion of Lock Haven near UPMC Hospital Lock Haven due to a rekindle from a fire at the hospital that started Thursday evening.

Residents in the area of East of Canal Street, West of Summit St, North of Woods Ave, & South of Glenn Rd., are advised to shelter in place, stay indoors, close all windows, and turn off air conditioning units.

Excessive smoke may be released due to ongoing fire fighting efforts.

The advisory issued is in effect until 7pm.