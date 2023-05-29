SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shippensburg Veterans Council held its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning.

More than 50 fallen soldiers were honored in a ceremony before the parade, reminding everyone why they fought.

“It gives our nation a chance to pause and reflect on what veterans have done. And especially for those who pay the ultimate price for our freedom. And as you know, as we all know freedom is not and never will be free,” said Rich Bonitz, a veteran.

The Shippensburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as local high schools, joined the parade to honor the women and men who fought and died for the country.