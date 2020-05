Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – We have an update in that shooting in Adams County.

We first told you about this Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police say 26-year-old Wyatt Rickrode shot 29-year-old Jessie Carbaugh after a verbal altercation.

The shooting happened on Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township.

Carbaugh was taken to Holy Spirit hospital where he later died.

Police say Rickrode has been charged with criminal homicide.