UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a shooting that took place in Upper Allen Township on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle at around 9 a.m. for a shooting. Police have determined that a firearm was discharged during a fight.

At this time, police said there were no reported injuries and are actively investigating the incident. Police have also said that further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident is asked to call the Upper Allen Township Police Department at 717-795-2445.