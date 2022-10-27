CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill.

The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.

The new owner of the shopping center, Drew Bobincheck, purchased the shopping center on Oct. 22, 2022, and says he has big plans for the shopping center this upcoming year.

According to Bobincheck, this coming spring, he plans to put in new parking lot lights, new paint job for the exterior of the shopping center and get facade work done in order to level out any uneven areas around the shopping center lot.

The newly owned shopping center is already home to an Aldis, AMC Theaters, Big Lots, and more; however, there are still two leasable spaces available in the shopping center with one being 2,140 square feet and the second being 2,560 square feet, according to Bennett Williams Commercial property brochure.

“I am very hopeful to bring a new fast food type establishment into the available spaces,” Bobincheck said.

According to a Facebook post shared by Bennett Williams Commercial, the total transaction sale of the shopping center was $9.1 million.



