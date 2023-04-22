TODAY: Showers & Storms, Mainly Between 1-7p, Strong Wind Gusts Possible. Hi 74. Winds: S 10-20 mph, Gusting to 30.

TONIGHT: Early Evening Shower, Partial Overnight Clearing. Lo 47. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & Cooler. Hi 60. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Temperatures soared into the 80s again yesterday! Today will be a transition day as we await a cold front to cross this afternoon. We’ll start out dry, but a gusty line of showers and storms will move in as early as 1p over our western counties…slowing progressing east throughout the day. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but strong wind gusts can occur…with an isolate damage report possible south and east of Harrisburg. Showers will exit this evening with clearing skies overnight. It will be a noticeably cooler night with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Sunday will be a much cooler day with plenty of clouds for the afternoon and highs struggling to make it to 60. It’ll be a bit breezy as well. Cool air will linger for most of the next week as a trough settles into the northeast. If you liked the 80s yesterday, hopefully you enjoyed it…because we may not get that warm again for a while. Highs next week will stay in the low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain chances look minimal at this point.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo