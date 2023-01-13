TODAY: Showers End, Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Showers early this morning continue to wrap up and should dissipate by 7a. We’ll be left with plenty of clouds and a northwest breeze as cooler air gradually moves back in. Temperatures in the 50s this morning will drop into the 40s for the rest of the day with overnight lows dipping to near 30 tonight.

The breeze continues into Saturday as colder air sets back into the Mid-state. High temperatures won’t get out of the 30s for the first time this month — and it’s only a return to seasonable conditions! Lows by Sunday morning will be back into the 20s, but milder air is on the way back next week.

The month has featured plenty of mild and wet weather, and that pattern lasts into most of next week. Our next area of low pressure slides through Tuesday, but it will weaken as it does so, so only light, scattered showers are expected. After a break Wednesday, yet another system will approach Thursday, bringing more rain as cold air continues to remain absent. There are signs of a return to more sustained cold toward the end of the month, but our winter and ski enthusiasts continue to struggle this winter.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo