TODAY: AM Showers, Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Hi 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Shower/Storm, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 67. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Clearing Skies, Turning Warm. Hi 86. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Some steadier showers pushed through this morning, but as of 7am, most of the activity is now east of our area. There will be additional showers to dodge, but conditions will trend drier as we head toward mid-day. We should even see some sun by early afternoon before another round of showers and storms develops after 3p. While coverage of storms will be scattered at best, a couple storms could be strong with gusty winds the primary threat. Any leftover showers will wrap up shortly after sunset with mostly cloudy and mild conditions overnight.

We’ll get a break from the rain Monday, but temperatures and humidity will trend up with highs back into the mid-80s. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in for mid-week, but before that happens, a round of showers and storms Tuesday morning will push southeast out of the Great Lakes. The exact track of this complex is not known, but depending on the timing and positioning of the ridge, our western counties could be impacted overnight Monday night into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted. The daylight hours of Tuesday look good with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Beyond that, Wednesday looks mainly dry but we’ll see a few storms bubble up Thursday, with any showers wrapping up Friday morning as highs approach 90 degrees. Those A/Cs got a break as of late — but that’s coming to an end. The good news for fans of cooler weather is that another shot of comfortable air is coming next weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo