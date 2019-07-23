Showers linger today before less humid air and much nicer weather returns

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Cooler. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing, Less Humid. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 83.

The front that brought heavy rain and some t-storms to the region yesterday will get hung up along the east coast today and keep the clouds and a few light showers around across Central PA on this Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon and lowering humidity throughout the day. Clearing will take most of the day if not into tonight. Tonight will bring lows in the lower 60s and it certainly feel much nicer for sleeping across the area.

Today is a transition day that will help set us up for a very pleasant second half of the week. Dry weather is expected from Wednesday onward, with a gradual warming trend expected through Saturday. After today, rainfall chances look very limited going forward. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara