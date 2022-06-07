TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Afternoon Showers. Hi 80. Winds S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers End By Midnight. Lo 62. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Showers & Storms After Dark. Hi 82. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

The gorgeous weather from the weekend and yesterday will come to an end as we track a cold front heading toward Pennsylvania. Ahead of the front, showers will spread in this afternoon. Rain will be light overall, but the steadiest batch may take until early this evening to exit. A few additional showers are possible through midnight, but by then the activity will be isolated or widely scattered at best.

We see a break in the action Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs again in the low 80s. However, a round of heavier rain and possible thunderstorms can be expected late Wednesday night as a wave crosses along the slow-moving front. Total rainfall through early Thursday morning looks to be a half inch to as much as an inch, but most of this will fall while we’re asleep. Both Thursday and Friday look like dry and comfortable days with highs again around 80.

The next area of low pressure swings through Saturday, bringing rather numerous showers Saturday but it won’t be raining at all times. By Sunday, mainly dry weather returns, but another disturbance moving through aloft could spark a few showers during the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry though with comfortable weather and sunshine awaiting us early next week. No big warm up in the next week, but as we head toward the middle of next week, look for mid-80s to return.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo