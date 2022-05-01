TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Steadiest This Afternoon. Hi 62. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Leftover Evening Showers. Lo 52. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Gradual Clearing & Milder. Hi 72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

A large portion of the area is enjoying some sunshine early this morning, but don’t get used to it as a warm front will spread in thicker clouds and eventually some showers closer to mid-day. Our western counties will be the first to see showers, which could be as early as 10 or 11am, before the rest of us see rain by early afternoon. Most of the rain today will come via weakening showers and storms out of western PA, but nonetheless we’ll continue to see periodic showers through the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall should stay under a half inch for almost everyone.

Aside from a few leftover showers, tonight will be mainly dry and noticeably milder with lows only falling into the low 50s. Monday will start off cloudy, but as a dying cold front crosses, we should see gradual clearing with temperatures pushing into the low 70s for the afternoon.

This week looks unsettled at times as a stormy weather pattern continues. An incoming area of low pressure will bring more showers late Tuesday night with showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms for Wednesday. After drying out Thursday, more rain will move in by Friday night and Saturday as we cool back down into the low 60s. In the meantime, highs will remain in the low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer times finally ahead!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo