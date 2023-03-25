TODAY: Showers, Mainly During Mid-Morning, Then Slow PM Clearing. Hi 55. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Isolated Storm, Overnight Clearing & Breezy. Low 40. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Mild & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

We saw some light rain overnight but most of us picked up only a trace. A steadier batch of showers is now approaching and will bring us rain mainly between 7:30-9a before exiting east. A few showers could linger into mid-day, but most of the afternoon looks dry albeit cloudy. A southeast breeze will keep us locked in with the clouds and cool air, at least until a little sun breaks out late. For most of us, it will take until late this afternoon or evening to see any blue sky, but areas south and west of Harrisburg (Franklin, Adams, western Cumberland, southern York/Lanco) might see clearing a bit sooner…and that’s where highs could break 60.

As the cold front crosses this evening, it’s possible an isolated thunderstorm or two develops. Severe weather is not expected locally, but some gusty winds (~30-40 mph) are possible. Overnight, the winds will shift to more of a westerly direction, clearing out the skies and allowing much drier air to rush in. Sunday will be a beautiful day as weak high pressure settles in. A west breeze will continue with gusts as high as 25 mph, but it will be pleasant with highs near 60.

Next week features more needed showers, but at this time we do not expect a lot of rain. A fast-moving wave Monday will allow for afternoon showers with another coastal area of low pressure developing late Tuesday. That could keep some rain around into early Wednesday, but models continue to struggle with specifics. A break in the action will come Thursday before another front brings in showers by late-Friday. Overall, temperatures will stay near seasonable levels with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s to near 40. Pretty typical early spring-like weather ahead!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo