TODAY: Scattered Showers Thru 2pm, Then Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Breezy & Cool. Lo 36. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 56. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

We’re waking up to a few showers this morning but they are very light in intensity. A break in the rain can be expected between 8-10am before some additional showers re-develop closer to mid-day. With a passing cold front and some cold air aloft, these showers may be briefly heavier but they won’t last long as most if not all showers will exit after 2p. By this afternoon though, the winds pick back up out of the northwest with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Tonight will be dry with clearing skies but it will be chilly and breezy with temperatures falling into the 30s. Monday looks to be the only completely dry day this week with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Enjoy Monday because our first round of steady rain arrives by Tuesday evening and lasts into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be dry but the dry weather won’t last long as another round of steady rain is expected with a stalling front Thursday. Between these two events, upwards of 2″ of rain is possible this week with some lingering showers expected into Friday as well. No severe weather or flooding is anticipated though — just typical early spring rain!

Next weekend looks mainly dry but still rather cloudy with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo