Showers today but the steadiest rain stays north

MOTHER’S DAY: Light Showers, Mainly Afternoon & Evening, Cool. Hi 59. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly This Evening. Lo 49.

MONDAY: Early AM Shower, Clearing & Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-20mph.

Increasing clouds this morning prevented a widespread frost overnight, but it is chilly area-wide with temperatures starting off in the low 40s. Light rain will move in from west to east by mid-day, but trends continue to suggest that steadiest rain will remain just north of the viewing area today. In fact, places along and south of Route 30 may not see much beyond early this afternoon. Additional scattered showers will move through this evening as the center of the storm passes overhead. Total rainfall will average around a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with much higher amounts as you get closer to I-80. Highs today will range anywhere from near 50 over Mifflin county to the low 60s across southern York and Lancaster counties.

Monday will start off with some clouds but any leftover rain will wrap up overnight. We should see a fair amount of sunshine Monday afternoon although it will be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph out of the northwest. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Another push of cooler air will move through Monday night, kicking up the winds for Tuesday and knocking highs down a few degrees.

The middle of this week looks pleasant as high pressure builds nearby. Expect plentiful sunshine and highs rebounding closer to seasonable levels. A weak disturbance could bring us a shower or two Friday afternoon, but no soakers expected this week as highs rebound into the 70s by next weekend. Warmer air is on the horizon!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo