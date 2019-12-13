Showers today, rain Saturday, breezy Sunday

TODAY: AM Drizzle, PM Showers. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Rain & Fog. Lo 44.

SATURDAY: Periods Of Rain. Hi 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Temperatures have dipped slightly below freezing this morning as clouds roll in. Although most spots are dry, patchy drizzle could be around in a few areas. If so, watch out for isolated icy spots, although widespread problems should not occur. As the day continues, our Friday will see rising temperatures with readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Any threat of patchy ice will be ending by mid-morning. Scattered showers will then continue off and on through the afternoon/evening making for a dreary and damp day.

Rain will continue to take over tonight and through much of Saturday. Temperatures will actually rise tonight into the 40s and continue to climb to near 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals through tomorrow night will be between 1-2″. Even Sunday doesn’t look all that nice. Showers and drizzle could linger into Sunday morning before some clearing may take place late in the day. It will turn gusty late Saturday and the winds will howl through most of Sunday as well.

Early next week another storm sets its sights on our region. A wintry mix of snow and sleet could begin as early as Monday morning before transitioning over to plain rain by Monday evening. It looks like another close call with wintry weather that will turn out to be mostly a chilly rain. Showers will likely linger into Tuesday morning before things clear out and turn breezy later in the day. Of course, we will keep you posted on all of this as we certainly understand it’s a busy time of year. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara