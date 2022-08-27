SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive.

According to a release from the department, on Saturday, Aug 27 at around 7:15 a.m., evidence of an injury was discovered, more specifically a large amount of blood was found on the roadway and grass area just off the road.

The blood was presumptively tested as almost certainly human blood.

The incident occurred overnight, most likely between midnight and sunrise. Police have checked with the nearby elder care facility and neighbors for anyone missing or unaccounted for without any success.

If anyone has information or witnessed anything suspicious during this time, they should contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004 or Ckeen@sstwp.org.