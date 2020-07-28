Silver Spring Twp. collecting feedback on Hempt Farms proposal

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township supervisors will soon decide the future of 450 acres of land, known as the Hempt Farms.

A proposal from developers comes after almost a year of litigation, since many have been fighting to preserve the land.

It’s a continuation of the years-long battle between developers and preservationists over a variety of properties in Cumberland County.

The township and owners of the Hempt Farms have come to an agreement, and are now seeking feedback from the public.

In the plan, there is about 25 acres set aside for retail, restaurants and other commercial uses.

If approved, about 100 acres would go toward housing complexes.

About 200 acres would be be rezoned for a business park.

The developers initially were pushing for the property along the Carlisle Pike to be more industrial, which would require rezoning, but township supervisors shut that down.

The township says the settlement will allow for controlled growth that will bring in tax money while still preserving local history.

The farmland housed racehorses for decades.

The proposal also leaves room for the township to use some of the land for its own offices in the future.

Silver Spring is collecting public comment via email, several in person meetings Tuesday at the Silver Spring Township Administration Building for those with limited internet access and a Zoom meeting Wednesday.

Supervisors will make the final vote August 3.