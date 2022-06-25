LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A small plane attempting to land at a Palmyra airport struck a car on Saturday, June 25.

According to a preliminary statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Luscombe 8A struck a car while the pilot was trying to land at Reigle Field Airport in Palmyra, Lebanon County around 9:40 a.m. The plane came to a rest on the airport property next to the runway.

The statement did not mention any injuries.

The only occupant in the plane at the time of the incident was the pilot. No word on if there were occupants in the vehicle that was clipped by the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident. More information will be released at a later date.