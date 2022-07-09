TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning, clearing skies toward evening. High 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, drier. Areas of fog likely, especially valley locations. Lo 62.

SUNDAY: Sunny, less humid. High 82.

Periods of showers overnight did not produce much more than a tenth of two tenths of an inch of rain, but it is enough moisture to create a damp morning. Clouds will be slow to exit, but gradual clearing will take place from north to south. The cloud cover will likely hang out the longest over far southern areas- the same locations that did receive the most amount of rain. Increasing amounts of sunshine as the day goes on should lead high temperatures climbing to the low 80s with lower humidity than yesterday.

High pressure builds in Sunday to bring lots of sunshine and lower humidity that will last into Monday too. Mainly dry conditions are expected next week with just an occasional pop-up storm. We’ll keep you posted! Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso and Michael Brulo