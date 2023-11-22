DOWNTOWN YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Many businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday this weekend, and there will be several special events being held in Downtown York to celebrate!

Small Business Saturday on November 25, and there are many opportunities across the Midstate for you to get ahead on your holiday shopping. According to Downtown York Inc., this year’s Small Business Saturday will features multiple special events happening in Downtown York.

These special events include:

A “holiday extravaganza” at The Cantina Christmas Bar , located at 105 South Duke Street. The event will feature over-the-top decorations and holiday-themed drinks and it will be held from 4 p.m. until Midnight.

If you would like to check out the full list of events and promotions taking place in Downtown York this Small Business Saturday, you can click here.