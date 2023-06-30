SUNDAY: Scattered Severe T-Storms, Warm & Humid. Hi 84. Winds S 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloud, Stray Shower. Lo 70. Winds W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Hi 86. Lo 70.

The “big” day is here. Chances for a few strong storms today in the Midstate take part in a small risk for severe weather Sunday. The primary threats will be strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours, with current timing putting said storms through our region during the afternoon into evening hours. We don’t expect today’s event to be widespread, but it’s best to have multiple sources of information close to you in the case that you do need to be alerted. Otherwise, the afternoon heralds some scattered shower and storm activity for what will be a warm and muggy day. Shower and storm activity will also do well to clear out any remaining smoke in the area. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, cloud cover serving as a limiting factor for daytime warming. Lows overnight drop to around 70 once again.

Heading out of the weekend into next week, we leave behind the smoke and the rain and enter likely one of the warmest periods we’ve seen in a while. There is another chance for some scattered shower and storm activity Monday, however for the next several days afterwards drier, sunnier weather awaits as an upper-level ridge sets up over the Northeast. The Fourth of July will be a warm one, albeit with manageable temperatures in the upper 80s, partly cloudy skies, and dry weather. Hotter weather too, will accompany next week, the first stretch of 90 degree temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Lows will remain comfortable, hovering around the 70s throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain