Snow arrives this evening, changing to a wintry mix overnight

THIS EVENING: Snow Develops South To North. Temperatures Dropping To 30. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Snow Changing To A Wintry Mix Late. Lo 30. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sleet & Freezing Drizzle Early, Patchy AM Ice, PM Drizzle. Hi 35. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Snow will develop this evening on the leading edge of a storm pushing through the Ohio Valley. Southern parts of Franklin and Adams county will be the first to see it early this evening before filling in across the rest of the area by 9pm. Intensity will be light, but as temperatures dip below freezing, a light, slushy accumulation of up to 2 inches is expected through the early overnight hours. As warmer air moves in aloft, snow will transition to sleet and eventually a mix of sleet and freezing rain by daybreak. The morning commute will be icy with sidewalks, side streets, and any other untreated surfaces turning slick. It may take until the afternoon for temperatures to slowly climb above freezing, so use caution.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect tomorrow along with travel conditions:

Wednesday looks dry and cloudy as another storm scoots by to our south for Thursday. The sun should return later Thursday as winds pick up behind the southern stream storm. It will also get sharply colder for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Another wintry mix event could occur by next Sunday/Monday. We’ll watch the trends and keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo